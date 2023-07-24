Raymond James Initiates Coverage of Black Stone Minerals L.P. - Unit (BSM) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 24, 2023, Raymond James initiated coverage of Black Stone Minerals L.P. - Unit (NYSE:BSM) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.31% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Black Stone Minerals L.P. - Unit is 19.18. The forecasts range from a low of 14.14 to a high of $24.15. The average price target represents an increase of 15.31% from its latest reported closing price of 16.63.

The projected annual revenue for Black Stone Minerals L.P. - Unit is 701MM, a decrease of 5.03%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.16.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 193 funds or institutions reporting positions in Black Stone Minerals L.P. - Unit. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BSM is 0.71%, a decrease of 13.29%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.01% to 31,522K shares. The put/call ratio of BSM is 0.32, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

William Marsh Rice University holds 5,663K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,266K shares, representing a decrease of 28.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BSM by 91,723.61% over the last quarter.

CIBC Private Wealth Group holds 1,586K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,370K shares, representing an increase of 13.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BSM by 28.85% over the last quarter.

Penn Davis Mcfarland holds 1,553K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,560K shares, representing a decrease of 0.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BSM by 86,598.43% over the last quarter.

Investment Management Associates holds 1,026K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 985K shares, representing an increase of 4.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BSM by 4.55% over the last quarter.

Brown Advisory holds 983K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Black Stone Minerals Background Information

Black Stone Minerals is one of the largest owners of oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The Company owns mineral interests and royalty interests in 41 states in the continental United States. Black Stone believes its large, diversified asset base and long-lived, non-cost-bearing mineral and royalty interests provide for relatively stable production and reserves over time, with minimal operating costs or capital requirements, allowing the majority of generated cash flow to be distributed to unitholders.

