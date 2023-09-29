Raymond James Initiates Coverage of Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. - Registered Shares (BMRN) with Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 28, 2023, Raymond James initiated coverage of Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. - Registered Shares (NASDAQ:BMRN) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.16% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. - Registered Shares is 118.85. The forecasts range from a low of 70.70 to a high of $194.25. The average price target represents an increase of 33.16% from its latest reported closing price of 89.25.

The projected annual revenue for Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. - Registered Shares is 2,613MM, an increase of 16.94%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.47.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1101 funds or institutions reporting positions in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. - Registered Shares. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 1.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BMRN is 0.29%, a decrease of 18.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.80% to 214,785K shares. The put/call ratio of BMRN is 0.40, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Primecap Management holds 18,384K shares representing 9.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,243K shares, representing an increase of 0.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMRN by 13.92% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 14,290K shares representing 7.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,329K shares, representing a decrease of 0.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMRN by 12.94% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 8,867K shares representing 4.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,835K shares, representing an increase of 0.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMRN by 14.22% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 6,756K shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,209K shares, representing a decrease of 6.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMRN by 21.55% over the last quarter.

VPMCX - Vanguard PRIMECAP Fund Investor Shares holds 6,653K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,604K shares, representing an increase of 0.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMRN by 13.57% over the last quarter.

Biomarin Pharmaceutical Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BioMarin is a global biotechnology company that develops and commercializes innovative therapies for serious and life-threatening rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. The Company's portfolio consists of six commercialized products and multiple clinical and pre-clinical product candidates.

