Raymond James Initiates Coverage of AXA Equitable Holdings (EQH) with Market Perform Recommendation

On February 8, 2023, Raymond James initiated coverage of AXA Equitable Holdings with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.99% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for AXA Equitable Holdings is $39.31. The forecasts range from a low of $33.33 to a high of $50.40. The average price target represents an increase of 19.99% from its latest reported closing price of $32.76.

The projected annual revenue for AXA Equitable Holdings is $13,597MM, a decrease of 13.99%. The projected annual EPS is $6.06, a decrease of 14.95%.

AXA Equitable Holdings Declares $0.20 Dividend

On July 29, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 5, 2022 received the payment on August 15, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share.

At the current share price of $32.76 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.44%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.68%, the lowest has been 1.97%, and the highest has been 5.76%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.50 (n=213).

The current dividend yield is 0.47 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.10. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.33%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are large shareholders doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 33,106K shares representing 8.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,650K shares, representing a decrease of 4.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EQH by 25.22% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 24,266K shares representing 6.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,638K shares, representing an increase of 14.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EQH by 16.81% over the last quarter.

Pzena Investment Management holds 22,606K shares representing 6.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,869K shares, representing a decrease of 1.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EQH by 4.51% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 20,953K shares representing 5.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,560K shares, representing an increase of 35.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EQH by 65.18% over the last quarter.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 18,168K shares representing 4.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,243K shares, representing a decrease of 0.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EQH by 2.92% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 878 funds or institutions reporting positions in AXA Equitable Holdings. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 1.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EQH is 0.37%, an increase of 3.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.77% to 436,476K shares. The put/call ratio of EQH is 0.43, indicating a bullish outlook.

Equitable Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Equitable Holdings, Inc. is a financial services holding company comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, Equitable and AllianceBernstein. Founded in 1859, Equitable provides advice, protection and retirement strategies to individuals, families and small businesses. AllianceBernstein is a global investment management firm that offers high-quality research and diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals and private wealth clients in major world markets. Equitable Holdings has approximately 12,000 employees and financial professionals, $809 billion in assets under management (as of 12/31/2020) and more than five million client relationships globally.

