Raymond James Initiates Coverage of Ardelyx (ARDX) with Strong Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 18, 2023, Raymond James initiated coverage of Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) with a Strong Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 66.43% Upside

As of December 16, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ardelyx is 9.84. The forecasts range from a low of 6.06 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 66.43% from its latest reported closing price of 5.91.

The projected annual revenue for Ardelyx is 67MM, a decrease of 50.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.44.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 291 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ardelyx. This is an increase of 45 owner(s) or 18.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARDX is 0.08%, a decrease of 2.13%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.58% to 148,430K shares. The put/call ratio of ARDX is 0.38, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Janus Henderson Group holds 27,283K shares representing 11.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,827K shares, representing an increase of 20.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARDX by 43.49% over the last quarter.

XBI - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Biotech ETF holds 8,812K shares representing 3.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,013K shares, representing a decrease of 104.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARDX by 30.31% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,867K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JAGLX - Janus Henderson Global Life Sciences Fund Class T holds 4,987K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,903K shares, representing an increase of 1.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARDX by 29.45% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 4,940K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,826K shares, representing an increase of 2.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARDX by 28.89% over the last quarter.

Ardelyx Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ardelyx is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing innovative first-in-class medicines to enhance the lives of patients with kidney and cardiorenal diseases. Ardelyx is advancing tenapanor, a novel product candidate to control serum phosphorus in adult patients with CKD on dialysis, for which the company's NDA is currently under review by the FDA, with a PDUFA date of April 29, 2021. Ardelyx is also advancing RDX013, a potassium secretagogue, for the potential treatment of elevated serum potassium, or hyperkalemia, a problem among certain patients with kidney and/or heart disease and has an early-stage program in metabolic acidosis, a serious electrolyte disorder in patients with CKD. In addition, Ardelyx received FDA approval of IBSRELA® (tenapanor) on September 12, 2019. Ardelyx has established agreements with Kyowa Kirin in Japan, Fosun Pharma in China and Knight Therapeutics in Canada for the development and commercialization of tenapanor in their respective territories.

