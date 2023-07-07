Raymond James Initiates Coverage of Alamo Group (ALG) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 7, 2023, Raymond James initiated coverage of Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.26% Upside

As of July 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Alamo Group is 220.32. The forecasts range from a low of 202.00 to a high of $248.85. The average price target represents an increase of 23.26% from its latest reported closing price of 178.75.

The projected annual revenue for Alamo Group is 1,592MM, an increase of 1.83%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.46.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 486 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alamo Group. This is an increase of 28 owner(s) or 6.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALG is 0.23%, an increase of 15.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.99% to 13,130K shares. The put/call ratio of ALG is 1.72, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Longview Asset Management holds 1,362K shares representing 11.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 751K shares representing 6.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 763K shares, representing a decrease of 1.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALG by 24.38% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 653K shares representing 5.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 678K shares, representing a decrease of 3.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALG by 16.92% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 547K shares representing 4.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 685K shares, representing a decrease of 25.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALG by 36.87% over the last quarter.

SSGSX - Victory Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund holds 415K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 510K shares, representing a decrease of 22.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALG by 1.80% over the last quarter.

Alamo Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Alamo Group is a leader in the design, manufacture, distribution and service of high quality equipment for infrastructure maintenance, agriculture and other applications. Its products include truck and tractor mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, snow removal equipment, excavators, vacuum trucks, other industrial equipment, agricultural implements, forestry equipment and related after-market parts and services. The Company, founded in 1969, has approximately 3,950 employees and operates 27 plants in North America, Europe, Australia and Brazil as of September 30, 2020. The corporate offices of Alamo Group Inc. are located in Seguin, Texas.

