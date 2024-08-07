Raymond James Initiates Coverage of Natural Gas Services Group (NGS) with Strong Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 7, 2024, Raymond James initiated coverage of Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) with a Strong Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 90.73% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Natural Gas Services Group is $33.32/share. The forecasts range from a low of $28.28 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 90.73% from its latest reported closing price of $17.47 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Natural Gas Services Group is 91MM, a decrease of 31.08%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 138 funds or institutions reporting positions in Natural Gas Services Group. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 7.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NGS is 0.32%, an increase of 26.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.70% to 11,046K shares. The put/call ratio of NGS is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mill Road Capital Management holds 922K shares representing 7.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Aegis Financial holds 855K shares representing 6.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AVALX - Aegis Value Fund Class I holds 843K shares representing 6.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AWM Investment holds 725K shares representing 5.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 769K shares , representing a decrease of 6.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NGS by 2.91% over the last quarter.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners holds 590K shares representing 4.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 620K shares , representing a decrease of 5.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NGS by 24.08% over the last quarter.

Natural Gas Services Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

NGS is a leading provider of gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry. The Company manufactures, fabricates, rents, sells and maintains natural gas compressors and flare systems for oil and natural gas production and plant facilities. NGS is headquartered in Midland, Texas, with fabrication facilities located in Tulsa, Oklahoma and Midland, Texas, and service facilities located in major oil and natural gas producing regions in the U.S.

