Raymond James Initiates Coverage of Mural Oncology (MURA) with Strong Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 4, 2024, Raymond James initiated coverage of Mural Oncology (NasdaqGM:MURA) with a Strong Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 314.37% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Mural Oncology is $13.26/share. The forecasts range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 314.37% from its latest reported closing price of $3.20 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Mural Oncology is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -10.84.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 130 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mural Oncology. This is an decrease of 38 owner(s) or 22.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MURA is 0.04%, an increase of 0.02%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.86% to 11,137K shares. The put/call ratio of MURA is 0.25, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Armistice Capital holds 1,688K shares representing 9.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,658K shares , representing an increase of 1.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MURA by 37.98% over the last quarter.

Solas Capital Management holds 1,269K shares representing 7.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 749K shares , representing an increase of 40.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MURA by 7.51% over the last quarter.

Westfield Capital Management Co holds 743K shares representing 4.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,548K shares , representing a decrease of 108.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MURA by 71.15% over the last quarter.

Alta Fundamental Advisers holds 720K shares representing 4.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 723K shares , representing a decrease of 0.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MURA by 46.43% over the last quarter.

Newtyn Management holds 570K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 500K shares , representing an increase of 12.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MURA by 31.00% over the last quarter.

