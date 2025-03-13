Raymond James Initiates Coverage of Mister Car Wash (MCW) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 13, 2025, Raymond James initiated coverage of Mister Car Wash (NasdaqGS:MCW) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.15% Upside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for Mister Car Wash is $9.58/share. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents an increase of 23.15% from its latest reported closing price of $7.78 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Mister Car Wash is 1,087MM, an increase of 9.28%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.47.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 421 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mister Car Wash. This is an decrease of 27 owner(s) or 6.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MCW is 0.15%, an increase of 27.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.08% to 347,375K shares. The put/call ratio of MCW is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Leonard Green & Partners holds 219,213K shares representing 67.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Brown Advisory holds 12,448K shares representing 3.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,019K shares , representing a decrease of 4.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCW by 56.69% over the last quarter.

Greenhouse Funds LLLP holds 11,855K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,941K shares , representing an increase of 16.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCW by 45.37% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 9,915K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,685K shares , representing an increase of 2.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCW by 34.69% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 6,066K shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,952K shares , representing an increase of 1.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCW by 12.29% over the last quarter.

Mister Car Wash Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Tucson, Arizona, Mister Car Wash operates over 340 car washes nationwide. The Mister Car Wash brand is anchored in quality, friendliness and a commitment to creating memorable customer experiences. Mister Car Wash’s people are what make it successful and allow it to achieve these high standards. Mister Car Wash continues to focus on recruiting and retaining top talent, developing best-in-class training programs and investing in employee benefits to cultivate a positive company culture.

