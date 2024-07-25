Raymond James Initiates Coverage of Meritage Homes (MTH) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 24, 2024, Raymond James initiated coverage of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.53% Upside

As of July 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Meritage Homes is $192.53/share. The forecasts range from a low of $149.48 to a high of $243.60. The average price target represents an increase of 0.53% from its latest reported closing price of $191.52 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Meritage Homes is 4,989MM, a decrease of 21.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 14.87.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 822 funds or institutions reporting positions in Meritage Homes. This is an decrease of 8 owner(s) or 0.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MTH is 0.28%, an increase of 4.93%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.46% to 41,830K shares. The put/call ratio of MTH is 0.96, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,465K shares representing 6.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,458K shares , representing an increase of 0.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTH by 3.28% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,325K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,179K shares , representing an increase of 11.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTH by 6.51% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,148K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,146K shares , representing an increase of 0.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTH by 7.95% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 923K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 928K shares , representing a decrease of 0.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTH by 7.68% over the last quarter.

CALF - Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF holds 915K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 619K shares , representing an increase of 32.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTH by 9.67% over the last quarter.

Meritage Homes Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Meritage Homes is the sixth-largest public homebuilder in the United States, based on homes closed in 2020. Meritage offers a variety of homes that are designed with a focus on first-time and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

