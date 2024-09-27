Raymond James Initiates Coverage of MercadoLibre (WBAG:MELI) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 27, 2024, Raymond James initiated coverage of MercadoLibre (WBAG:MELI) with a Outperform recommendation.

There are 1,998 funds or institutions reporting positions in MercadoLibre. This is an increase of 55 owner(s) or 2.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MELI is 0.92%, an increase of 3.06%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.81% to 50,851K shares.

Baillie Gifford holds 4,846K shares representing 9.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,037K shares , representing a decrease of 3.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MELI by 4.74% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 2,331K shares representing 4.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,360K shares , representing a decrease of 1.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MELI by 4.10% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,814K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,077K shares , representing a decrease of 14.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MELI by 7.82% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 1,804K shares representing 3.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,797K shares , representing an increase of 0.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MELI by 4.56% over the last quarter.

VWIGX - Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 1,289K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,361K shares , representing a decrease of 5.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MELI by 0.42% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

