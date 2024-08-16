Raymond James Initiates Coverage of Liquidia (LQDA) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 16, 2024, Raymond James initiated coverage of Liquidia (NasdaqCM:LQDA) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 104.05% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Liquidia is $28.22/share. The forecasts range from a low of $23.23 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 104.05% from its latest reported closing price of $13.83 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Liquidia is 77MM, an increase of 418.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.54.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 266 funds or institutions reporting positions in Liquidia. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 5.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LQDA is 0.41%, an increase of 17.12%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.86% to 47,678K shares. The put/call ratio of LQDA is 0.73, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Caligan Partners holds 10,361K shares representing 13.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Patient Square Capital holds 7,183K shares representing 9.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Findell Capital Management holds 2,400K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,105K shares , representing an increase of 12.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LQDA by 14.66% over the last quarter.

Farallon Capital Management holds 2,055K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Vestal Point Capital holds 1,830K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,000K shares , representing a decrease of 9.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LQDA by 32.88% over the last quarter.

Liquidia Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Liquidia Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of products in pulmonary hypertension and other applications of its PRINT technology. The Company operates through two subsidiaries, Liquidia Technologies, Inc. and Liquidia PAH, LLC. Liquidia Technologies is developing two product candidates: LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), and LIQ865, an injectable, sustained-release formulation of bupivacaine for the management of local post-operative pain for three to five days after a procedure. Liquidia PAH, LLC provides commercialization for rare disease pharmaceutical products, such as Treprostinil Injection, Sandoz Inc.'s first-to-file, generic treprostinil for PAH.

