Raymond James Initiates Coverage of Lionsgate Studios (LION) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 20, 2025, Raymond James initiated coverage of Lionsgate Studios (NYSE:LION) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 81.97% Upside

As of May 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for Lionsgate Studios is $12.41/share. The forecasts range from a low of $8.58 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 81.97% from its latest reported closing price of $6.82 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Lionsgate Studios is 3,621MM, a decrease of 6.47%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.76.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 98 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lionsgate Studios. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 18.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LION is 0.18%, an increase of 205.40%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.73% to 31,478K shares. The put/call ratio of LION is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Point72 Asset Management holds 3,886K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,233K shares , representing an increase of 16.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LION by 22.43% over the last quarter.

Bayberry Capital Partners holds 3,734K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 401K shares , representing an increase of 89.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LION by 562.24% over the last quarter.

Anson Funds Management holds 3,538K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,163K shares , representing an increase of 10.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LION by 47.64% over the last quarter.

AMERICAN FUNDS INSURANCE SERIES - Global Small Capitalization Fund Class 1 holds 2,077K shares. No change in the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 2,077K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.