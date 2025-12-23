Raymond James Initiates Coverage of Levi Strauss (LEVI) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 23, 2025, Raymond James initiated coverage of Levi Strauss (NYSE:LEVI) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.86% Upside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for Levi Strauss is $28.21/share. The forecasts range from a low of $23.23 to a high of $34.65. The average price target represents an increase of 32.86% from its latest reported closing price of $21.23 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Levi Strauss is 7,987MM, an increase of 21.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.93, an increase of 15.26% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 428 funds or institutions reporting positions in Levi Strauss. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LEVI is 0.21%, an increase of 11.81%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.69% to 96,936K shares. The put/call ratio of LEVI is 0.69, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEXPX - VANGUARD EXPLORER FUND Investor Shares holds 4,311K shares representing 4.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Balyasny Asset Management holds 3,458K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,164K shares , representing an increase of 8.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LEVI by 15.91% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 3,073K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,563K shares , representing a decrease of 48.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LEVI by 24.98% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,023K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,951K shares , representing an increase of 2.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LEVI by 8.41% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 2,947K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,009K shares , representing an increase of 65.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LEVI by 22.31% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.