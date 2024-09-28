Raymond James Initiates Coverage of LENZ Therapeutics (LENZ) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 27, 2024, Raymond James initiated coverage of LENZ Therapeutics (NasdaqGS:LENZ) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 43.41% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for LENZ Therapeutics is $34.48/share. The forecasts range from a low of $31.31 to a high of $39.90. The average price target represents an increase of 43.41% from its latest reported closing price of $24.04 / share.

The projected annual revenue for LENZ Therapeutics is 0MM, a decrease of NaN%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.41.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 157 funds or institutions reporting positions in LENZ Therapeutics. This is an increase of 34 owner(s) or 27.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LENZ is 0.54%, an increase of 16.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 16.87% to 19,028K shares. The put/call ratio of LENZ is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ra Capital Management holds 4,179K shares representing 15.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Falcon Edge Capital holds 3,612K shares representing 13.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EcoR1 Capital holds 1,220K shares representing 4.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Samsara BioCapital holds 1,208K shares representing 4.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sectoral Asset Management holds 1,084K shares representing 3.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,069K shares , representing an increase of 1.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LENZ by 18.77% over the last quarter.

