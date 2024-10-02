Raymond James Initiates Coverage of LCI Industries (LCII) with Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 1, 2024, Raymond James initiated coverage of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.16% Downside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for LCI Industries is $118.63/share. The forecasts range from a low of $91.91 to a high of $141.75. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.16% from its latest reported closing price of $121.25 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for LCI Industries is 4,788MM, an increase of 25.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.35.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 611 funds or institutions reporting positions in LCI Industries. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LCII is 0.10%, an increase of 15.28%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.74% to 32,574K shares. The put/call ratio of LCII is 1.29, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 2,370K shares representing 9.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,365K shares , representing an increase of 0.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LCII by 37.97% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,646K shares representing 6.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,713K shares , representing a decrease of 4.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LCII by 16.16% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,369K shares representing 5.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,271K shares , representing an increase of 7.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LCII by 86.25% over the last quarter.

Pacer Advisors holds 1,363K shares representing 5.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,425K shares , representing a decrease of 4.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LCII by 20.83% over the last quarter.

CALF - Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF holds 1,351K shares representing 5.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,506K shares , representing a decrease of 11.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LCII by 4.99% over the last quarter.

LCI Industries Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

From over 90 manufacturing and distribution facilities located throughout North America and Europe, LCI Industries, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, LCI, supplies, domestically and internationally, a broad array of highly engineered components for the leading OEMs in the recreation and transportation product markets, consisting primarily of recreational vehicles and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; trucks; boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing. The Company also supplies engineered components to the related aftermarkets of these industries primarily by selling to retail dealers, wholesale distributors, and service centers. LCI's products include steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.