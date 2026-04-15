Raymond James Initiates Coverage of John Marshall Bancorp (JMSB) with Strong Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 15, 2026, Raymond James initiated coverage of John Marshall Bancorp (NasdaqCM:JMSB) with a Strong Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.57% Upside

As of April 9, 2026, the average one-year price target for John Marshall Bancorp is $23.46/share. The forecasts range from a low of $23.23 to a high of $24.15. The average price target represents an increase of 12.57% from its latest reported closing price of $20.84 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for John Marshall Bancorp is 70MM, an increase of 15.30%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.78.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 71 funds or institutions reporting positions in John Marshall Bancorp. This is an decrease of 77 owner(s) or 52.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JMSB is 0.09%, an increase of 117.24%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 36.11% to 5,512K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 699K shares representing 4.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,015K shares , representing a decrease of 188.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JMSB by 39.34% over the last quarter.

FJ Capital Management holds 413K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 430K shares , representing a decrease of 4.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JMSB by 0.17% over the last quarter.

Toth Financial Advisory holds 374K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 391K shares , representing a decrease of 4.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JMSB by 2.66% over the last quarter.

Evermay Wealth Management holds 348K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 295K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 294K shares , representing an increase of 0.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JMSB by 47.70% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.