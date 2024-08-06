Raymond James Initiates Coverage of Horace Mann Educators (HMN) with Strong Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 6, 2024, Raymond James initiated coverage of Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) with a Strong Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.87% Upside

As of July 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Horace Mann Educators is $39.27/share. The forecasts range from a low of $35.35 to a high of $44.10. The average price target represents an increase of 19.87% from its latest reported closing price of $32.76 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Horace Mann Educators is 1,525MM, an increase of 0.07%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.95.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 503 funds or institutions reporting positions in Horace Mann Educators. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 4.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HMN is 0.13%, an increase of 104.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.84% to 52,289K shares. The put/call ratio of HMN is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 3,916K shares representing 9.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,934K shares , representing a decrease of 0.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HMN by 3.06% over the last quarter.

UBVLX - Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund Class L holds 3,254K shares representing 7.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 3,124K shares representing 7.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,578K shares , representing a decrease of 14.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HMN by 88.43% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,707K shares representing 6.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FRVLX - Franklin Small Cap Value Fund holds 1,929K shares representing 4.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,383K shares , representing a decrease of 23.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HMN by 16.25% over the last quarter.

Horace Mann Educators Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Horace Mann is the largest financial services company focused on providing America's educators and school employees with insurance and retirement solutions. Founded by Educators for Educators® in 1945, the company is headquartered in Springfield, Ill.

