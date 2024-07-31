Raymond James Initiates Coverage of On Holding (ONON) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 31, 2024, Raymond James initiated coverage of On Holding (NYSE:ONON) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.75% Upside

As of July 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for On Holding is $43.38/share. The forecasts range from a low of $21.21 to a high of $58.03. The average price target represents an increase of 11.75% from its latest reported closing price of $38.82 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for On Holding is 2,060MM, an increase of 9.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.62.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 416 funds or institutions reporting positions in On Holding. This is an increase of 36 owner(s) or 9.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ONON is 0.45%, an increase of 6.82%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.60% to 183,344K shares. The put/call ratio of ONON is 0.52, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Select Equity Group holds 10,768K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,112K shares , representing an increase of 15.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ONON by 54.03% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 7,732K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,163K shares , representing a decrease of 31.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ONON by 8.77% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 6,292K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,276K shares , representing an increase of 79.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ONON by 12.64% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 5,253K shares representing 1.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,426K shares , representing a decrease of 3.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ONON by 24.69% over the last quarter.

Anomaly Capital Management holds 4,729K shares representing 1.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,493K shares , representing an increase of 4.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ONON by 13.06% over the last quarter.

On Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

On was born in the Swiss Alps with one goal: to revolutionize the sensation of running by empowering all to run on clouds. Eleven years after market launch, On delivers industry-disrupting innovation in premium footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, and all-day activities. Fueled by customer-recommendation, On’s award-winning CloudTec® innovation, purposeful design and groundbreaking strides in sportswear’s circular economy have attracted a fast-growing global fanbase — inspiring humans to explore, discover and dream on. On is present in more than 60 countries globally and engages with a digital community on www.on-running.com.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.