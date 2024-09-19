Raymond James Initiates Coverage of Helix Energy Solutions Group (HLX) with Strong Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 19, 2024, Raymond James initiated coverage of Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) with a Strong Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 58.60% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Helix Energy Solutions Group is $15.61/share. The forecasts range from a low of $12.62 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 58.60% from its latest reported closing price of $9.84 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Helix Energy Solutions Group is 1,276MM, a decrease of 8.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.43.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 532 funds or institutions reporting positions in Helix Energy Solutions Group. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 2.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HLX is 0.18%, an increase of 6.39%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.06% to 156,894K shares. The put/call ratio of HLX is 0.77, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 9,266K shares representing 6.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,604K shares , representing a decrease of 3.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HLX by 10.37% over the last quarter.

Pacer Advisors holds 6,856K shares representing 4.51% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,559K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,537K shares , representing an increase of 0.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HLX by 7.61% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 3,413K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,733K shares , representing an increase of 19.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HLX by 33.98% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 3,351K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,526K shares , representing a decrease of 5.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HLX by 14.22% over the last quarter.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc., headquartered in Houston, Texas, is an international offshore energy services company that provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.