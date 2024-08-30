Raymond James Initiates Coverage of FirstSun Capital Bancorp (FSUN) with Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 29, 2024, Raymond James initiated coverage of FirstSun Capital Bancorp (NasdaqGS:FSUN) with a Market Perform recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in FirstSun Capital Bancorp. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FSUN is 0.56%, an increase of 15.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 242K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Banc Funds Co holds 222K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

HSSAX - Emerald Banking and Finance Fund holds 10K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust holds 10K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.