Raymond James Initiates Coverage of Expand Energy (EXE) with Strong Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 4, 2025, Raymond James initiated coverage of Expand Energy (NasdaqGS:EXE) with a Strong Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.83% Upside

As of January 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Expand Energy is $117.10/share. The forecasts range from a low of $86.86 to a high of $153.30. The average price target represents an increase of 13.83% from its latest reported closing price of $102.87 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.16.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,215 funds or institutions reporting positions in Expand Energy. This is an increase of 87 owner(s) or 7.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EXE is 0.42%, an increase of 21.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.42% to 199,089K shares. The put/call ratio of EXE is 0.64, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 14,203K shares representing 6.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,038K shares , representing an increase of 29.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXE by 31.98% over the last quarter.

Blackstone Group holds 12,687K shares representing 5.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 10,233K shares representing 4.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,401K shares , representing a decrease of 11.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXE by 14.17% over the last quarter.

Oaktree Capital Management holds 6,871K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 5,459K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,467K shares , representing a decrease of 36.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXE by 89.93% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.