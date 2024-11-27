Raymond James Initiates Coverage of enGene Holdings (ENGN) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 27, 2024, Raymond James initiated coverage of enGene Holdings (NasdaqCM:ENGN) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 242.00% Upside

As of November 21, 2024, the average one-year price target for enGene Holdings is $29.58/share. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 242.00% from its latest reported closing price of $8.65 / share.

The projected annual revenue for enGene Holdings is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.10.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 41 funds or institutions reporting positions in enGene Holdings. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 7.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ENGN is 0.64%, an increase of 34.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.65% to 34,945K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fcpm Iii Services B.v. holds 8,678K shares representing 17.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VR Adviser holds 3,566K shares representing 7.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,826K shares , representing an increase of 20.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENGN by 27.37% over the last quarter.

Blue Owl Capital Holdings holds 3,059K shares representing 6.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,450K shares , representing an increase of 19.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENGN by 39.70% over the last quarter.

Deep Track Capital holds 2,608K shares representing 5.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,250K shares , representing an increase of 13.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENGN by 13.80% over the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 2,330K shares representing 4.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,300K shares , representing a decrease of 41.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENGN by 52.88% over the last quarter.

