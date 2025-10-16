Raymond James Initiates Coverage of Crown Holdings (CCK) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 16, 2025, Raymond James initiated coverage of Crown Holdings (NYSE:CCK) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.29% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Crown Holdings is $126.74/share. The forecasts range from a low of $111.10 to a high of $147.00. The average price target represents an increase of 37.29% from its latest reported closing price of $92.32 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Crown Holdings is 13,688MM, an increase of 13.94%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.77.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,217 funds or institutions reporting positions in Crown Holdings. This is an increase of 98 owner(s) or 8.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CCK is 0.28%, an increase of 1.51%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.68% to 143,530K shares. The put/call ratio of CCK is 1.22, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Victory Capital Management holds 4,839K shares representing 4.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,249K shares , representing a decrease of 8.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCK by 76.79% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,749K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,795K shares , representing a decrease of 1.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCK by 1.68% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,748K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,811K shares , representing a decrease of 1.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCK by 6.98% over the last quarter.

VETAX - Victory Sycamore Established Value Fund holds 3,302K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,825K shares , representing a decrease of 15.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCK by 0.56% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 3,301K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,135K shares , representing an increase of 5.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCK by 15.87% over the last quarter.

