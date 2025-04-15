Raymond James Initiates Coverage of Confluent (MUN:8QR) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 11, 2025, Raymond James initiated coverage of Confluent (MUN:8QR) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 141.87% Upside

As of December 21, 2023, the average one-year price target for Confluent is 46,31 €/share. The forecasts range from a low of 31,31 € to a high of 141,75 €. The average price target represents an increase of 141.87% from its latest reported closing price of 19,15 € / share.

The projected annual revenue for Confluent is 1,204MM, an increase of 24.94%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.33.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 766 funds or institutions reporting positions in Confluent. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 2.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 8QR is 0.29%, an increase of 150.38%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.10% to 277,135K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 18,064K shares representing 6.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,192K shares , representing an increase of 4.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 8QR by 41.26% over the last quarter.

Altimeter Capital Management holds 11,746K shares representing 4.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,626K shares , representing a decrease of 16.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 8QR by 44.02% over the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 10,835K shares representing 3.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,701K shares , representing an increase of 1.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 8QR by 45.42% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 10,800K shares representing 3.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,829K shares , representing a decrease of 0.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 8QR by 35.46% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 7,865K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,348K shares , representing an increase of 32.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 8QR by 68.85% over the last quarter.

