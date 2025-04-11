Raymond James Initiates Coverage of Confluent (CFLT) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 11, 2025, Raymond James initiated coverage of Confluent (NasdaqGS:CFLT) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 80.61% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Confluent is $38.32/share. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $44.10. The average price target represents an increase of 80.61% from its latest reported closing price of $21.22 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Confluent is 1,266MM, an increase of 31.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.26.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 763 funds or institutions reporting positions in Confluent. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 2.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CFLT is 0.29%, an increase of 150.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.93% to 277,180K shares. The put/call ratio of CFLT is 0.38, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 18,064K shares representing 6.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,192K shares , representing an increase of 4.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CFLT by 41.26% over the last quarter.

Altimeter Capital Management holds 11,746K shares representing 4.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,626K shares , representing a decrease of 16.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CFLT by 44.02% over the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 10,835K shares representing 3.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,701K shares , representing an increase of 1.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CFLT by 45.42% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 10,800K shares representing 3.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,829K shares , representing a decrease of 0.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CFLT by 35.46% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 7,865K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,348K shares , representing an increase of 32.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CFLT by 68.85% over the last quarter.

Confluent Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Confluent is pioneering a fundamentally new category of data infrastructure focused on data in motion. Confluent’s cloud-native offering is the foundational platform for data in motion – designed to be the intelligent connective tissue enabling real-time data, from multiple sources, to constantly stream across the organization. With Confluent, organizations can meet the new business imperative of delivering rich, digital front-end customer experiences and transitioning to sophisticated, real-time, software-driven backend operations.

