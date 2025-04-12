Raymond James Initiates Coverage of Confluent (BMV:CFLT) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 11, 2025, Raymond James initiated coverage of Confluent (BMV:CFLT) with a Outperform recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 18,064K shares representing 6.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,192K shares , representing an increase of 4.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CFLT by 41.26% over the last quarter.

Altimeter Capital Management holds 11,746K shares representing 4.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,626K shares , representing a decrease of 16.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CFLT by 44.02% over the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 10,835K shares representing 3.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,701K shares , representing an increase of 1.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CFLT by 45.42% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 10,800K shares representing 3.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,829K shares , representing a decrease of 0.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CFLT by 35.46% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 7,865K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,348K shares , representing an increase of 32.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CFLT by 68.85% over the last quarter.

