Raymond James Initiates Coverage of Commercial Real Estate Lending Business of AFC Gamma (SUNS) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 3, 2024, Raymond James initiated coverage of Commercial Real Estate Lending Business of AFC Gamma (NasdaqCM:SUNS) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.30% Upside

As of March 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Commercial Real Estate Lending Business of AFC Gamma is $16.83/share. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 20.30% from its latest reported closing price of $13.99 / share.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

RTSSX - Tax-Managed U.S. Mid & Small Cap Fund Class S holds 135K shares.

FSSNX - Fidelity Small Cap Index Fund holds 22K shares.

PRFZ - Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF holds 16K shares.

SWSSX - Schwab Small-Cap Index Fund holds 13K shares.

TISBX - TIAA-CREF Small-Cap Blend Index Fund Institutional Class holds 7K shares.

SLR Senior Investment Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a closed-end investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. A specialty finance company with expertise in several niche markets, the Company primarily invests directly and indirectly in leveraged, U. S. middle market companies primarily in the form of cash flow first lien senior secured debt instruments and asset-based loans including senior secured loans collateralized on a first lien basis primarily by current assets.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.