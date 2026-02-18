Raymond James Initiates Coverage of Bristow Group (VTOL) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 18, 2026, Raymond James initiated coverage of Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.77% Upside

As of February 4, 2026, the average one-year price target for Bristow Group is $53.38/share. The forecasts range from a low of $45.45 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 20.77% from its latest reported closing price of $44.20 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Bristow Group is 1,727MM, an increase of 17.74%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.00, an increase of 84.09% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 370 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bristow Group. This is an decrease of 36 owner(s) or 8.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VTOL is 0.32%, an increase of 17.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.34% to 33,842K shares. The put/call ratio of VTOL is 0.25, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Solus Alternative Asset Management holds 2,877K shares representing 9.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,077K shares , representing a decrease of 6.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VTOL by 4.18% over the last quarter.

South Dakota Investment Council holds 2,768K shares representing 9.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,190K shares , representing a decrease of 15.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VTOL by 13.77% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,474K shares representing 5.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,521K shares , representing a decrease of 3.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VTOL by 0.31% over the last quarter.

Brown Advisory holds 1,353K shares representing 4.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,427K shares , representing a decrease of 5.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VTOL by 3.12% over the last quarter.

Taconic Capital Advisors holds 1,298K shares representing 4.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,323K shares , representing a decrease of 1.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VTOL by 12.22% over the last quarter.

