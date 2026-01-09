Raymond James Initiates Coverage of BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics (BBOT) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on January 9, 2026, Raymond James initiated coverage of BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics (NasdaqGM:BBOT) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 80.23% Upside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics is $23.80/share. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $28.35. The average price target represents an increase of 80.23% from its latest reported closing price of $13.20 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.14.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 47 funds or institutions reporting positions in BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics. This is an increase of 43 owner(s) or 1,075.00% in the last quarter.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cormorant Asset Management holds 17,879K shares representing 22.35% ownership of the company.

Deerfield Management Company, L.p. holds 4,885K shares representing 6.11% ownership of the company.

Omega Fund Management holds 3,290K shares representing 4.11% ownership of the company.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,961K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company.

EcoR1 Capital holds 2,823K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company.

