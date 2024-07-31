Raymond James Initiates Coverage of Black Diamond Therapeutics (BDTX) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 31, 2024, Raymond James initiated coverage of Black Diamond Therapeutics (NasdaqGS:BDTX) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 117.46% Upside

As of July 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Black Diamond Therapeutics is $12.85/share. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 117.46% from its latest reported closing price of $5.91 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Black Diamond Therapeutics is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.99.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 131 funds or institutions reporting positions in Black Diamond Therapeutics. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 11.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BDTX is 0.05%, an increase of 21.94%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.38% to 43,754K shares. The put/call ratio of BDTX is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bellevue Group holds 8,518K shares representing 15.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,536K shares , representing a decrease of 0.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BDTX by 62.33% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 6,725K shares representing 11.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,928K shares , representing an increase of 41.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BDTX by 190.68% over the last quarter.

NEA Management Company holds 4,449K shares representing 7.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ra Capital Management holds 3,526K shares representing 6.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 2,315K shares representing 4.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,317K shares , representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BDTX by 77.82% over the last quarter.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Black Diamond Therapeutics is a precision oncology medicine company pioneering the discovery of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Black Diamond targets undrugged mutations in patients with genetically defined cancers. Black Diamond is built upon a deep understanding of cancer genetics, protein structure and function, and medicinal chemistry. The Company's proprietary technology platform, Mutation-Allostery-Pharmacology, or MAP, platform, is designed to allow Black Diamond to analyze population-level genetic sequencing data to identify oncogenic mutations that promote cancer across tumor types, group these mutations into families, and develop a single small molecule therapy in a tumor-agnostic manner that targets a specific family of mutations. Black Diamond was founded by David M. Epstein, Ph.D., and Elizabeth Buck, Ph.D., and, beginning in 2017, together with Versant Ventures, began building the MAP platform and chemistry discovery engine.

