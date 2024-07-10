Raymond James Initiates Coverage of Bausch + Lomb (BLCO) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 10, 2024, Raymond James initiated coverage of Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.48% Upside

As of July 4, 2024, the average one-year price target for Bausch + Lomb is $19.08/share. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 24.48% from its latest reported closing price of $15.33 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Bausch + Lomb is 4,125MM, a decrease of 4.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.22.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 117 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bausch + Lomb. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 3.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BLCO is 0.32%, an increase of 15.39%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.94% to 40,813K shares. The put/call ratio of BLCO is 0.56, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FIL holds 8,185K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,115K shares , representing an increase of 0.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLCO by 48.64% over the last quarter.

Goldentree Asset Management holds 4,716K shares representing 1.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Maple Rock Capital Partners holds 3,745K shares representing 1.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Icahn Carl C holds 3,500K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

River Road Asset Management holds 1,888K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,938K shares , representing a decrease of 2.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLCO by 3.86% over the last quarter.

