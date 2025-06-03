Raymond James Initiates Coverage of Badger Meter (BMI) with Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 3, 2025, Raymond James initiated coverage of Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.55% Downside

As of June 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Badger Meter is $230.10/share. The forecasts range from a low of $200.10 to a high of $273.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 9.55% from its latest reported closing price of $254.39 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Badger Meter is 641MM, a decrease of 24.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 917 funds or institutions reporting positions in Badger Meter. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 1.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BMI is 0.26%, an increase of 2.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.37% to 34,695K shares. The put/call ratio of BMI is 0.47, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,818K shares representing 6.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,897K shares , representing a decrease of 4.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMI by 4.05% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 928K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 923K shares , representing an increase of 0.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMI by 5.95% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 857K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 797K shares , representing an increase of 7.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMI by 48.16% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 778K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 787K shares , representing a decrease of 1.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BMI by 0.13% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 734K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 749K shares , representing a decrease of 2.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMI by 4.78% over the last quarter.

Badger Meter Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

With more than a century of water technology innovation, Badger Meter is a global provider of industry leading water solutions encompassing flow measurement, quality and other system parameters. These offerings provide the customers with the data and analytics essential to optimize their operations and contribute to the sustainable use and protection of the world's most precious resource.

