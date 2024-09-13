Raymond James Initiates Coverage of Arm Holdings plc - Depositary Receipt () (ARM) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 13, 2024, Raymond James initiated coverage of Arm Holdings plc - Depositary Receipt () (NasdaqGS:ARM) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.72% Downside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Arm Holdings plc - Depositary Receipt () is $136.78/share. The forecasts range from a low of $55.95 to a high of $210.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.72% from its latest reported closing price of $139.18 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Arm Holdings plc - Depositary Receipt () is 3,678MM, an increase of 5.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.32.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 734 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arm Holdings plc - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 122 owner(s) or 19.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARM is 0.50%, an increase of 7.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 16.84% to 66,258K shares. The put/call ratio of ARM is 0.91, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 5,970K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 499K shares , representing an increase of 91.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARM by 267.09% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 4,348K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,087K shares , representing an increase of 52.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARM by 36.21% over the last quarter.

Schroder Investment Management Group holds 3,344K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,245K shares , representing an increase of 2.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARM by 73.92% over the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 2,412K shares.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 2,277K shares.

Arm Holdings plc. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Arm Holdings is a British semiconductor and software design company based in Cambridge, England whose primary business is the design of the ARM architecture family of central processing units (CPUs).

