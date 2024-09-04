Raymond James Initiates Coverage of Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 4, 2024, Raymond James initiated coverage of Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.66% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Applied Industrial Technologies is $225.68/share. The forecasts range from a low of $207.05 to a high of $246.75. The average price target represents an increase of 13.66% from its latest reported closing price of $198.55 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Applied Industrial Technologies is 4,342MM, a decrease of 3.07%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.53.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 967 funds or institutions reporting positions in Applied Industrial Technologies. This is an increase of 39 owner(s) or 4.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AIT is 0.36%, an increase of 3.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.31% to 45,170K shares. The put/call ratio of AIT is 1.95, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,335K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,386K shares , representing a decrease of 3.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIT by 85.61% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,217K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,215K shares , representing an increase of 0.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIT by 4.32% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,201K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,204K shares , representing a decrease of 0.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIT by 0.26% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,000K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 943K shares , representing an increase of 5.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIT by 48.40% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 971K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 987K shares , representing a decrease of 1.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIT by 1.36% over the last quarter.

Applied Industrial Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Applied Industrial Technologies is a leading value-added distributor and technical solutions provider of industrial motion, fluid power, flow control, automation technologies, and related maintenance supplies. Applied® leading brands, specialized services, and comprehensive knowledge serve MRO and OEM end users in virtually all industrial markets through our multi-channel capabilities that provide choice, convenience, and expertise.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.