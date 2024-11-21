News & Insights

Raymond James Initiates Coverage of Amentum Holdings (AMTM) with Outperform Recommendation

November 21, 2024 — 07:03 pm EST

Fintel reports that on November 21, 2024, Raymond James initiated coverage of Amentum Holdings (NYSE:AMTM) with a Outperform recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 512 funds or institutions reporting positions in Amentum Holdings. This is an increase of 508 owner(s) or 12,700.00% in the last quarter. AMTM / Amentum Holdings, Inc. Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of AMTM is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AMTM / Amentum Holdings, Inc. Shares Held by Institutions

BlackRock holds 8,917K shares.

Invesco holds 7,801K shares.

Primecap Management holds 5,271K shares.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 3,226K shares.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,145K shares.

