Raymond James Initiates Coverage of Amentum Holdings (AMTM) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 21, 2024, Raymond James initiated coverage of Amentum Holdings (NYSE:AMTM) with a Outperform recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 512 funds or institutions reporting positions in Amentum Holdings. This is an increase of 508 owner(s) or 12,700.00% in the last quarter. The put/call ratio of AMTM is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock holds 8,917K shares.

Invesco holds 7,801K shares.

Primecap Management holds 5,271K shares.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 3,226K shares.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,145K shares.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.