Raymond James Initiates Coverage of Amcor plc - Depositary Receipt () (AMCCF) with Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 22, 2025, Raymond James initiated coverage of Amcor plc - Depositary Receipt () (OTCPK:AMCCF) with a Market Perform recommendation.

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for Amcor plc - Depositary Receipt () is $12.00/share. The forecasts range from a low of $10.44 to a high of $13.35. The average price target represents an increase of 16.55% from its latest reported closing price of $10.30 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Amcor plc - Depositary Receipt () is 15,331MM, an increase of 13.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.85.

There are 33 funds or institutions reporting positions in Amcor plc - Depositary Receipt (). This is an decrease of 11 owner(s) or 25.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMCCF is 0.17%, an increase of 19.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.11% to 68,382K shares.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 20,169K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,036K shares , representing an increase of 0.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMCCF by 12.35% over the last quarter.

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 16,072K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,241K shares , representing an increase of 11.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMCCF by 1.65% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 12,434K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,278K shares , representing an increase of 1.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMCCF by 10.01% over the last quarter.

TRIGX - T. Rowe Price International Value Equity Fund holds 4,323K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,340K shares , representing a decrease of 0.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMCCF by 13.22% over the last quarter.

AMERICAN FUNDS INSURANCE SERIES - Global Growth Fund Class 1 holds 3,567K shares. No change in the last quarter.

