Raymond James Initiates Coverage of Amcor (AMCR) with Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 22, 2025, Raymond James initiated coverage of Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.09% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Amcor is $11.57/share. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $12.92. The average price target represents an increase of 21.09% from its latest reported closing price of $9.56 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Amcor is 15,654MM, an increase of 15.61%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.87.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,146 funds or institutions reporting positions in Amcor. This is an increase of 64 owner(s) or 5.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMCR is 0.13%, an increase of 12.85%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.77% to 950,178K shares. The put/call ratio of AMCR is 0.27, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

M&G holds 59,373K shares representing 4.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 49,940K shares , representing an increase of 15.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMCR by 16.95% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 46,053K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 43,190K shares , representing an increase of 6.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMCR by 32.00% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 39,106K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,853K shares , representing an increase of 3.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMCR by 18.83% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 36,857K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,317K shares , representing an increase of 1.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMCR by 57.51% over the last quarter.

SCHD - Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF holds 36,717K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,108K shares , representing an increase of 7.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMCR by 10.74% over the last quarter.

Amcor Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Amcor is a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home- and personal-care, and other products. Amcor works with leading companies around the world to protect their products and the people who rely on them, differentiate brands, and improve value chains through a range of flexible and rigid packaging, specialty cartons, closures, and services. The company is focused on making packaging that is increasingly light-weighted, recyclable and reusable, and made using a rising amount of recycled content. Around 50,000 Amcor people generate US$13 billion in sales from operations that span about 250 locations in 40-plus countries.

