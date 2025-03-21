Raymond James Initiates Coverage of ACNB (ACNB) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 21, 2025, Raymond James initiated coverage of ACNB (NasdaqCM:ACNB) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.52% Upside

As of March 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for ACNB is $49.30/share. The forecasts range from a low of $44.44 to a high of $53.55. The average price target represents an increase of 19.52% from its latest reported closing price of $41.25 / share.

The projected annual revenue for ACNB is 122MM, an increase of 9.74%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.11.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 199 funds or institutions reporting positions in ACNB. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 1.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACNB is 0.02%, an increase of 3.86%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.72% to 3,898K shares. The put/call ratio of ACNB is 0.71, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 335K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 335K shares , representing a decrease of 0.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACNB by 8.71% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 251K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 249K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 230K shares , representing an increase of 7.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACNB by 5.08% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 191K shares representing 1.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 191K shares , representing a decrease of 0.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACNB by 54.23% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 133K shares representing 1.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 146K shares , representing a decrease of 9.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACNB by 19.99% over the last quarter.

ACNB Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ACNB Corporation, headquartered in Gettysburg, PA, is the $2.6 billion financial holding company for the wholly-owned subsidiaries of ACNB Bank, Gettysburg, PA, and Russell Insurance Group, Inc., Westminster, MD. Originally founded in 1857, ACNB Bank serves its marketplace with banking and wealth management services, including trust and retail brokerage, via a network of 21 community banking offices, located in the four southcentral Pennsylvania counties of Adams, Cumberland, Franklin and York, as well as loan offices in Lancaster and York, PA, and Hunt Valley, MD. As divisions of ACNB Bank operating in Maryland, FCB Bank and NWSB Bank serve the local marketplace with a network of five and seven community banking offices located in Frederick County and Carroll County, MD, respectively. Russell Insurance Group, Inc., the Corporation's insurance subsidiary, is a full-service agency with licenses in 44 states. The agency offers a broad range of property, casualty, health, life and disability insurance serving personal and commercial clients through office locations in Westminster, Germantown and Jarrettsville, MD, and Gettysburg, PA.

