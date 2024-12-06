Raymond James Initiates Coverage of Abercrombie & Fitch (LSE:0R32) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 6, 2024, Raymond James initiated coverage of Abercrombie & Fitch (LSE:0R32) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.95% Upside

As of December 3, 2024, the average one-year price target for Abercrombie & Fitch is 191.72 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 151.54 GBX to a high of 232.60 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 21.95% from its latest reported closing price of 157.22 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Abercrombie & Fitch is 3,879MM, a decrease of 19.47%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 990 funds or institutions reporting positions in Abercrombie & Fitch. This is an increase of 98 owner(s) or 10.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0R32 is 0.24%, an increase of 17.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.88% to 65,019K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,305K shares representing 6.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,408K shares , representing a decrease of 3.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0R32 by 42.90% over the last quarter.

FBGRX - Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund holds 1,833K shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,002K shares , representing a decrease of 9.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0R32 by 0.40% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 1,626K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,825K shares , representing a decrease of 12.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0R32 by 32.13% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,615K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,612K shares , representing an increase of 0.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0R32 by 25.98% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,598K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company.

