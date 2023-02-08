Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Cuts Stake in Evergreen Multi-Sector Income Fund (ERC)

Fintel reports that Raymond James Financial Services Advisors has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.21MM shares of Evergreen Multi-Sector Income Fund (ERC). This represents 0.76% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 8, 2022 they reported 1.69MM shares and 6.03% of the company, a decrease in shares of 87.42% and a decrease in total ownership of 5.27% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 63 funds or institutions reporting positions in Evergreen Multi-Sector Income Fund. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.56%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:ERC is 0.0309%, a decrease of 14.4702%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.06% to 3,857K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Invesco holds 390,673 shares

Raymond James & Associates holds 357,241 shares

Ameriprise Financial holds 281,519 shares

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 277,648 shares

PCEF - Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF holds 243,398 shares

Evergreen Multi-Sector Income Fund Declares $0.07 Dividend

Evergreen Multi-Sector Income Fund said on January 27, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.07 per share ($0.83 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 10, 2023 will receive the payment on March 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.07 per share.

At the current share price of $10.20 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 8.16%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 10.13%, the lowest has been 7.95%, and the highest has been 15.08%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.02 (n=195).

The current dividend yield is 1.93 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.17%.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Wells Fargo Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-end high-yield bond fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of current income. The fund may, as a secondary objective, seek capital appreciation to the extent it is consistent with its investment objective.

