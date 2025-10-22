Raymond James Financial (RJF) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF) reported $3.73 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.7%. EPS of $3.11 for the same period compares to $2.95 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.6 billion, representing a surprise of +3.52%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +15.19%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.70.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Private Client Group Asset Under Management : $1.67 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.63 billion.

: $1.67 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.63 billion. Tier 1 Leverage Ratio : 13.1% compared to the 13% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 13.1% compared to the 13% average estimate based on three analysts. Private Client Group assets in Fee-based Accounts : $1.01 billion versus $987.34 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $1.01 billion versus $987.34 million estimated by three analysts on average. Total Capital Ratio : 24.1% versus 24.5% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 24.1% versus 24.5% estimated by two analysts on average. Revenues- Other : $80 million versus $50.89 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +33.3% change.

: $80 million versus $50.89 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +33.3% change. Net Revenues- Total brokerage revenues : $606 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $581.56 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8%.

: $606 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $581.56 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8%. Revenues- Account and service fees : $297 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $312.22 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -10.5%.

: $297 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $312.22 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -10.5%. Revenues- Investment banking : $316 million compared to the $257.71 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.3% year over year.

: $316 million compared to the $257.71 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.3% year over year. Revenues- Interest income : $1.01 billion versus $991.48 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.5% change.

: $1.01 billion versus $991.48 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.5% change. Revenues- Asset management and related administrative fees : $1.88 billion compared to the $1.85 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.9% year over year.

: $1.88 billion compared to the $1.85 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.9% year over year. Private Client Group- Asset Management and Related Administrative Fees : $1.59 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.6 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.6%.

: $1.59 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.6 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.6%. Private Client Group- Total Brokerage Revenues: $465 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $445.36 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.4%.

Here is how Raymond James Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Raymond James Financial have returned -5.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

