Raymond James Financial (RJF) Receives a Hold from KBW

In a report released yesterday, Kyle Voigt from KBW maintained a Hold rating on Raymond James Financial (RJF – Research Report), with a price target of $131.00. The company’s shares closed yesterday at $125.13.

According to TipRanks, Voigt is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.7% and a 70.59% success rate. Voigt covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Charles Schwab, Nasdaq, and Interactive Brokers.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Raymond James Financial is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $133.00.

RJF market cap is currently $26.2B and has a P/E ratio of 15.29.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 90 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of RJF in relation to earlier this year.

Raymond James Financial (RJF) Company Description:

Raymond James Financial, Inc. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other. The Private Client Group segment deals with financial planning and securities transaction services. The Capital Markets segment pertains to institutional sales, securities trading, equity research, and investment banking activities. The Asset Management segment offers investment advisory to individual and institutional portfolios. The RJ Bank segment includes corporate loans, mortgages, and loan syndications. The Other segment consists of principal capital and private equity operations. The company was founded by Robert A. James in 1962 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, FL.

