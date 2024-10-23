Raymond James Financial (RJF) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2024, Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF) reported revenue of $3.46 billion, up 13.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.95, compared to $2.13 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.79% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.3 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.44, the EPS surprise was +20.90%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Raymond James Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Tier 1 Leverage Ratio : 12.8% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 12.1%.

: 12.8% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 12.1%. Private Client Group assets in Fee-based Accounts : $875.20 million compared to the $838.52 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $875.20 million compared to the $838.52 million average estimate based on three analysts. Total Capital Ratio : 24.1% versus 24% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 24.1% versus 24% estimated by two analysts on average. Private Client Group Asset Under Management : $1.51 billion versus $1.45 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: $1.51 billion versus $1.45 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Net Revenues- Total brokerage revenues : $561 million compared to the $538.25 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.9% year over year.

: $561 million compared to the $538.25 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.9% year over year. Revenues- Interest income : $1.07 billion compared to the $1.06 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.3% year over year.

: $1.07 billion compared to the $1.06 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.3% year over year. Total Revenues- Other : $60 million compared to the $63.12 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.1% year over year.

: $60 million compared to the $63.12 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.1% year over year. Revenues- Account and service fees : $332 million versus $331.02 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.7% change.

: $332 million versus $331.02 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.7% change. Revenues- Asset management and related administrative fees : $1.66 billion versus $1.64 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.9% change.

: $1.66 billion versus $1.64 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.9% change. Revenues- Investment banking : $315 million versus $203.85 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +55.9% change.

: $315 million versus $203.85 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +55.9% change. Principal transactions : $123 million compared to the $124.34 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +25.5% year over year.

: $123 million compared to the $124.34 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +25.5% year over year. Revenues- Brokerage revenues- Securities Commissions and Fees: $438 million compared to the $419.76 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.7% year over year.

Shares of Raymond James Financial have returned +9.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.