Raymond James Financial (RJF) Q3 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Wall Street analysts expect Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF) to post quarterly earnings of $2.37 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 0.8%. Revenues are expected to be $3.36 billion, up 4.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 2.4% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Raymond James Financial metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Revenues- Total brokerage revenues' will reach $567.97 million. The estimate suggests a change of +6.8% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Interest income' will likely reach $980.41 million. The estimate indicates a change of -7.3% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Other' should come in at $42.14 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -17.4%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Investment banking' should arrive at $212.11 million. The estimate points to a change of +15.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Account and service fees' reaching $317.75 million. The estimate suggests a change of -3.1% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Asset management and related administrative fees' at $1.69 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.2%.

The consensus estimate for 'Tier 1 Leverage Ratio' stands at 13.1%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 12.7%.

Analysts forecast 'Private Client Group assets in Fee-based Accounts' to reach $903.47 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $820.60 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total Capital Ratio' of 25.0%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 23.6%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Assets Under Management' will reach $256.16 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $229.30 billion.

Analysts predict that the 'Total Interest-Earning Assets' will reach $75.61 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $73.50 billion in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Tier 1 Capital Ratio' to come in at 23.6%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 22.2% in the same quarter last year.

Raymond James Financial shares have witnessed a change of +7.9% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.4% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), RJF is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

