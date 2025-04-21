Raymond James Financial (RJF) Q2 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

The upcoming report from Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $2.44 per share, indicating an increase of 5.6% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $3.43 billion, representing an increase of 9.9% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 7.9% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Raymond James Financial metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Net Revenues- Total brokerage revenues' to reach $562.59 million. The estimate suggests a change of +6.6% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Interest income' will reach $993.09 million. The estimate suggests a change of -5.3% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total Revenues- Other' should arrive at $40.96 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +32.1%.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Investment banking' stands at $255.78 million. The estimate points to a change of +42.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Account and service fees' to come in at $338.37 million. The estimate points to a change of +1% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Asset management and related administrative fees' will likely reach $1.71 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +12.5%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Tier 1 Leverage Ratio' at 13.1%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 12.3%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Private Client Group assets in Fee-based Accounts' reaching $880.13 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $798.80 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total Capital Ratio' of 24.5%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 23.3%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Assets Under Management' should come in at $243.00 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $226.80 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total Interest-Earning Assets' will reach $76.64 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $73.11 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Tier 1 Capital Ratio' will reach 23.3%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 21.9%.



Over the past month, Raymond James Financial shares have recorded returns of -5.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5.6% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), RJF will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period.

Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

