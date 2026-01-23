Raymond James Financial (RJF) Q1 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Analysts on Wall Street project that Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF) will announce quarterly earnings of $2.87 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 2.1% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $3.73 billion, increasing 5.4% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 0.9% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Raymond James Financial metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Other' will reach $41.94 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Revenues- Total brokerage revenues' reaching $583.97 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Account and service fees' will reach $300.41 million. The estimate suggests a change of -12.2% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Investment banking' to come in at $276.36 million. The estimate suggests a change of -15% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Interest income' to reach $970.30 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -5.5%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Private Client Group Asset Under Management' should arrive at $1.67 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $1.49 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Tier 1 Leverage Ratio' at 12.9%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 13.0%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Private Client Group assets in Fee-based Accounts' will likely reach $1.04 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $876.60 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Total Capital Ratio' stands at 24.4%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 25.0%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Assets Under Management' will reach $281.46 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $243.90 billion.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total Interest-Earning Assets' should come in at $80.57 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $76.49 billion.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Tier 1 Capital Ratio' of 23.2%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 23.7% in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, Raymond James Financial shares have recorded returns of +3.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), RJF will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

