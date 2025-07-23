Raymond James Financial Reports Record Revenues and Income for Fiscal Third Quarter 2025

Raymond James Financial reports record revenues and client assets, despite legal expenses impacting quarterly income.

Raymond James Financial, Inc. reported record financial results for the first nine months of fiscal 2025, with net revenues of $10.34 billion and pre-tax income of $1.98 billion, representing increases of 10% and 5%, respectively, over the same period in fiscal 2024. Client assets under administration reached a record $1.64 trillion, with Private Client Group assets in fee-based accounts also hitting a record of $943.9 billion. For the fiscal third quarter, net revenues were $3.40 billion, an increase of 5% year-over-year, while net income available to common shareholders was $435 million. The firm faced a $58 million reserve increase related to a legal matter but celebrated its 150th consecutive quarter of profitability. CEO Paul Shoukry highlighted strong growth in financial advisor recruiting and an optimistic outlook on macroeconomic conditions, despite some uncertainties.

Record net revenues of $10.34 billion and pre-tax income of $1.98 billion for the first nine months of fiscal 2025, indicating strong financial performance and growth.

Record client assets under administration of $1.64 trillion and record assets in fee-based accounts of $943.9 billion, reflecting strong client trust and investment in the firm's services.

Annualized return on common equity of 17.1% and annualized adjusted return on tangible common equity of 20.5% for the first nine months, showcasing effective management of shareholder equity.

Continuous profitability marked by the 150th consecutive quarter of profitability, demonstrating long-term stable performance and resilience of the business model.

Net income available to common shareholders decreased primarily due to a $58 million reserve increase related to a legal settlement, which raises concerns about the company's legal risks and liabilities.

The announcement of a legal reserve indicates ongoing legal challenges that may impact future profitability, investor confidence, and the company's reputation.

Quarterly pre-tax income for the Private Client Group segment declined by 7% compared to the prior year’s fiscal third quarter, suggesting potential issues in that core business area despite overall record assets.

What were Raymond James Financial's net revenues for the third quarter of fiscal 2025?

Raymond James Financial reported net revenues of $3.40 billion for the fiscal third quarter ended June 30, 2025.

How much did the company repurchase in common stock during the fiscal third quarter?

During the fiscal third quarter, Raymond James repurchased $451 million of common stock at an average price of $137 per share.

What was the annualized return on common equity for the first nine months of fiscal 2025?

The annualized return on common equity for the first nine months of fiscal 2025 was 17.1%.

How did the Private Client Group segment perform in terms of net revenues?

The Private Client Group segment reported quarterly net revenues of $2.49 billion, up 3% compared to the prior year’s fiscal third quarter.

What was the total client assets under administration as reported in the press release?

The total client assets under administration reached a record of $1.64 trillion as of the latest reporting period.

Members of Congress have traded $RJF stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RJF stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 04/07.

$RJF insiders have traded $RJF stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RJF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BELLA LOYKHTER ALLAIRE (Chief Admin Officer) sold 6,570 shares for an estimated $963,227

JONATHAN N SANTELLI (EVP, Gen Counsel, Secy) sold 4,160 shares for an estimated $699,932

JAMES E BUNN (President, Capital Markets) sold 3,650 shares for an estimated $498,183

We have seen 420 institutional investors add shares of $RJF stock to their portfolio, and 373 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RJF in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 04/24/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 04/03/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 01/30/2025

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RJF recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $RJF in the last 6 months, with a median target of $175.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Michael Cyprys from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $180.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Brian Fitzgerald from JMP Securities set a target price of $180.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Michael Brown from Wells Fargo set a target price of $163.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Michael Cho from JP Morgan set a target price of $151.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Christopher Allen from Citigroup set a target price of $165.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 Alexander Blostein from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $173.0 on 04/03/2025

on 04/03/2025 Mark McLaughlin from B of A Securities set a target price of $201.0 on 01/30/2025

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --









Record net revenues of $10.34 billion and record pre-tax income of $1.98 billion for the first nine months of fiscal 2025, up 10% and 5%, respectively, over the first nine months of fiscal 2024













Record client assets under administration of $1.64 trillion and record Private Client Group assets in fee-based accounts of $943.9 billion, up 11% and 15%, respectively, over June 2024













Quarterly net revenues of $3.40 billion, up 5% over the prior year’s fiscal third quarter and flat compared to the preceding quarter













Quarterly net income available to common shareholders of $435 million, or $2.12 per diluted share; quarterly adjusted net income available to common shareholders of $449 million(1), or $2.18 per diluted share(1)













Repurchased $451 million of common stock during the fiscal third quarter













Annualized return on common equity of 17.1% and annualized adjusted return on tangible common equity of 20.5%(1) for the first nine months of fiscal 2025













Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE: RJF) today reported net revenues of $3.40 billion and net income available to common shareholders of $435 million, or $2.12 per diluted share, for the fiscal third quarter ended June 30, 2025. Excluding $19 million of expenses related to acquisitions, quarterly adjusted net income available to common shareholders was $449 million(1), or $2.18 per diluted share(1). The results for the period included a $58 million reserve increase associated with the settlement of a legal matter related to bond underwritings for a specific issuer, sold to institutional investors between 2013 to 2015. Although the firm maintains it had strong defenses and denied any liability, given the complexity of the case and the unpredictability of litigation outcomes, it determined to resolve the long-running dispute without admission of wrongdoing.





“This quarter we celebrate the firm’s 150



th



consecutive quarter of profitability, highlighting the strength of our diverse and complementary businesses and our ongoing commitment to always putting clients first,” said CEO Paul Shoukry. “We are encouraged by the significant growth in our financial advisor recruiting pipeline, as more advisors continue to recognize our unique culture, comprehensive capabilities, strong balance sheet, and our steadfast commitment to maintaining independence. Our investment banking pipeline remains strong, and we are growing increasingly optimistic about macroeconomic conditions although the environment remains uncertain. Looking ahead, we enter the fiscal fourth quarter well positioned, supported by record client assets and significant capital to drive further business growth.”





Quarterly net revenues increased 5% over the prior year’s fiscal third quarter and approximated the preceding quarter level, with continued growth in asset management and related administrative fees which increased to $1.73 billion. Primarily the result of the impact of the aforementioned legal reserve, net income available to common shareholders decreased. For the fiscal third quarter, annualized return on common equity and annualized adjusted return on tangible common equity were 14.3% and 17.2%(1), respectively.





For the first nine months of the fiscal year, record net revenues of $10.34 billion increased 10%, record earnings per diluted share of $7.35 increased 7%, and record adjusted earnings per diluted share of $7.55(1) increased 6% over the first nine months of fiscal 2024. The Private Client Group segment net revenues and the Asset Management segment net revenues and pre-tax income were record results during the first nine months of fiscal 2025. Annualized return on common equity was 17.1% and annualized adjusted return on tangible common equity was 20.5%(1).







Segment Results











Private Client Group













Quarterly net revenues of $2.49 billion, up 3% over the prior year’s fiscal third quarter and slightly higher compared to the preceding quarter













Quarterly pre-tax income of $411 million, down 7% compared to the prior year’s fiscal third quarter and 5% compared to the preceding quarter













Record Private Client Group assets under administration of $1.57 trillion, up 11% over June 2024 and 7% over March 2025













Record Private Client Group assets in fee-based accounts of $943.9 billion, up 15% over June 2024 and 8% over March 2025













Domestic Private Client Group net new assets(2) of $11.7 billion for the fiscal third quarter, or annualized growth from beginning of period assets of 3.4%; Fiscal year-to-date, domestic Private Client Group net new assets of $34.5 billion or 3.3% annualized













Total clients’ domestic cash sweep and ESP balances of $55.2 billion, down 2% compared to the prior year’s fiscal third quarter and 4% compared to the preceding quarter













Quarterly net revenues rose 3% year-over-year mainly driven by higher asset management and related administrative fees which were partially offset by the impacts of lower short-term interest rates. During the same period, PCG assets in fee-based accounts grew by 15%, primarily due to market appreciation and net asset inflows. This contributed to a 7% rise in asset management and related administrative fees, reaching $1.46 billion. Pre-tax income declined year-over-year primarily due to the impact of lower interest rates.









Capital Markets













Quarterly net revenues of $381 million, up 15% over the prior year’s fiscal third quarter and down 4% compared to the preceding quarter













Quarterly investment banking revenues of $203 million, up 17% over the prior year’s fiscal third quarter and down 2% compared to the preceding quarter













Quarterly pre-tax loss of $54 million reflects the impact of the aforementioned $58 million legal reserve in the quarter













Quarterly net revenues increased 15% over the prior year period, driven mainly by higher investment banking, fixed income brokerage and equity brokerage revenues. Sequentially, quarterly net revenues decreased 4% largely due to lower M&A revenues and fixed income brokerage revenues partially offset by higher underwriting and affordable housing investments business revenues. The quarterly pre-tax loss was largely due to the impact of the aforementioned legal reserve. The investment banking pipeline remains strong and while we are increasingly optimistic regarding macroeconomic conditions, the current environment remains uncertain.









Asset Management













Quarterly net revenues of $291 million, up 10% over the prior year’s fiscal third quarter and 1% over the preceding quarter













Record quarterly pre-tax income of $125 million, up 12% over the prior year’s fiscal third quarter and 3% over the preceding quarter













Record financial assets under management of $263.2 billion, up 15% over June 2024 and 7% over March 2025













The increase in quarterly net revenues and pre-tax income over both the prior-year and sequential quarter is largely attributable to higher financial assets under management due to market appreciation and net inflows into fee-based accounts in the Private Client Group.









Bank













Quarterly net revenues of $458 million, up 10% over the prior year’s fiscal third quarter and 6% over the preceding quarter













Quarterly pre-tax income of $123 million, up 7% over the prior year’s fiscal third quarter and 5% over the preceding quarter













Record net loans of $49.8 billion, up 10% over June 2024 and 3% over March 2025













Bank segment net interest margin (“NIM”) of 2.74% for the quarter, up 10 basis points over the prior year’s fiscal third quarter and 7 basis points over the preceding quarter













Net loans increased by 3% over the preceding quarter, primarily due to ongoing growth in securities-based lending, which rose by 5% in the quarter. Bank segment NIM improved by 7 basis points to 2.74%, attributable mainly to a favorable shift in asset mix and a higher proportion of lower cost deposits. These factors contributed to a 6% sequential increase in quarterly net revenues. The credit quality of the loan portfolio remains strong.









Other









The effective tax rate for the quarter was 22.6%, reflecting the favorable impact of nontaxable corporate-owned life insurance gains in the quarter. During the fiscal third quarter, the firm repurchased common stock of $451 million at an average price of $137 per share. As of June 30, 2025, $749 million remained available under the Board’s approved common stock repurchase authorization. At the end of the quarter, the total capital ratio was 24.3%(3) and the tier 1 leverage ratio was 13.1%(3), both well above regulatory requirements.





A conference call to discuss the results will take place today, Wednesday, July 23, at 5:00 p.m. ET. The live audio webcast, and the presentation which management will review on the call, will be available at www.raymondjames.com/investor-relations/financial-information/quarterly-earnings. An audio replay of the call will be available at the same location until October 22, 2025. For a listen-only connection to the conference call, please dial:



888-596-4144



(conference code:



3778589



).







About Raymond James Financial, Inc.







Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE: RJF) is a leading diversified financial services company providing private client group, capital markets, asset management, banking and other services to individuals, corporations and municipalities. Total client assets are $1.64 trillion. Public since 1983, the firm is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol RJF. Additional information is available at www.raymondjames.com.







Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements made in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include information concerning future strategic objectives, business prospects, anticipated savings, financial results (including expenses, earnings, liquidity, cash flow and capital expenditures), industry or market conditions (including changes in interest rates and inflation), demand for and pricing of our products (including cash sweep and deposit offerings), anticipated timing and benefits of our acquisitions, and our level of success integrating acquired businesses, anticipated results of litigation, regulatory developments, and general economic conditions. In addition, future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “may,” “could,” “should,” and “would,” as well as any other statement that necessarily depends on future events, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees, and they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although we make such statements based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. We caution investors not to rely unduly on any forward-looking statements and urge you to carefully consider the risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) from time to time, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, which are available at www.raymondjames.com and the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statement in the event it later turns out to be inaccurate, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.