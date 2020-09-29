Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 30, 2020

Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 30, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.37 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased RJF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that RJF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $72.69, the dividend yield is 2.04%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RJF was $72.69, representing a -29.05% decrease from the 52 week high of $102.45 and a 34.09% increase over the 52 week low of $54.21.

RJF is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) and Morgan Stanley (MS). RJF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.18. Zacks Investment Research reports RJF's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -26.08%, compared to an industry average of -8.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the RJF Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to RJF through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have RJF as a top-10 holding:

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (IAI)

ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (EQRR).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IAI with an increase of 10.38% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of RJF at 4.48%.

