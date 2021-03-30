Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 31, 2021

Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 31, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.39 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased RJF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5.41% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $121.35, the dividend yield is 1.29%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RJF was $121.35, representing a -2.15% decrease from the 52 week high of $124.02 and a 114.57% increase over the 52 week low of $56.56.

RJF is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Morgan Stanley (MS) and The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW). RJF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.16. Zacks Investment Research reports RJF's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 29.3%, compared to an industry average of 4.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the RJF Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to RJF through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have RJF as a top-10 holding:

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (IAI)

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (KCE)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financial ETF (RYF).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IAI with an increase of 47.23% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of RJF at 4.81%.

