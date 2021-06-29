Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 30, 2021

Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.39 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased RJF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that RJF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $128.83, the dividend yield is 1.21%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RJF was $128.83, representing a -7.02% decrease from the 52 week high of $138.56 and a 98.26% increase over the 52 week low of $64.98.

RJF is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Morgan Stanley (MS) and The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW). RJF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $7.47. Zacks Investment Research reports RJF's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 52.7%, compared to an industry average of 17.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the RJF Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to RJF through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have RJF as a top-10 holding:

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (RJF)

ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (RJF).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EQRR with an increase of 21.19% over the last 100 days. IAI has the highest percent weighting of RJF at 4.59%.

